Beijing Confirms 8 New Covid-19 Cases in First 7 Hours of June 14, All Linked to Major Food Market

People wearing face masks, following the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, buy vegetables and fruits at a street stall near a residential area in Beijing, China June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Beijing health official Pang Xinghuo said at a second press conference on Sunday that these eight cases are all linked to Xinfadi market, a major food wholesale market in the city's southwestern Fengtai district.

  • Reuters Beijing
  • Last Updated: June 14, 2020, 6:08 PM IST
Beijing city confirmed eight new coronavirus cases in the first seven hours of June 14, a city official said on Sunday.

All 43 cases in Beijing reported in the previous three days were also linked to the market.

