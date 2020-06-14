Beijing Confirms 8 New Covid-19 Cases in First 7 Hours of June 14, All Linked to Major Food Market
People wearing face masks, following the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, buy vegetables and fruits at a street stall near a residential area in Beijing, China June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang
Beijing health official Pang Xinghuo said at a second press conference on Sunday that these eight cases are all linked to Xinfadi market, a major food wholesale market in the city's southwestern Fengtai district.
Beijing city confirmed eight new coronavirus cases in the first seven hours of June 14, a city official said on Sunday.
All 43 cases in Beijing reported in the previous three days were also linked to the market.