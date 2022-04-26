Beijing Residents Stock Up On Essentials, Fear Shanghai-like Lockdown As Covid Cases Rise

Beijing residents fear that a Shanghai-like lockdown as the Chinese capital city reported an uptick in new Covid-19 cases. Covid-19 cases in Beijing have risen to a total of 70 between Friday and Monday following which the authorities have asked residents of the downtown district of Chaoyang to take three PCR tests over the next week, news agency Nikkei Asia reported.

Beijing residents also panicked and rushed to stores to grab groceries, instant noodles and fresh vegetables. The news of Shanghai residents going hungry has also led to concern among Beijing residents. News outlets reported seeing people heading home with large bags full of food. Beijing residents also said that if the authorities find many positive cases then a strict lockdown may follow.

“After what happened in Shanghai, it is better to be safe than sorry before the government says anything,” a Beijing resident told Nikkei Asia further adding that she has stocked up mainly on vegetables, meat, rice and other goods.

The ramifications of a lockdown in Beijing can be huge. First, it puts a major dent in China’s zero-Covid policy with strict lockdowns now a thing of the past. Second, it also affects China’s economic growth which already faces challenges due to the Shanghai lockdown which is ongoing for at least a month. The lockdown has put pressure on supply chains and factories.

The political cost could be huge as Chinese president Xi Jinping is set to host the once-in-five-years Communist Party congress later this year. The Shanghai lockdown dealt a blow to Shanghai party chief Li Qiang’s political ambitions. Despite the rare public criticism of China’s Covid handling, Xi Jinping still insists on following the zero-Covid policy. Xi vowed to stick to his ‘persistence is victory’ approach and eradicate Covid-19 completely – a notion that many epidemiologists and doctors believe is illogical.

Meanwhile, Shanghai on Monday recorded 19,455 new Covid-19 cases and 51 deaths due to Covid. There is no chance that the lockdown of China’s commercial capital will be eased as cases and deaths rise. Residential complexes were isolated using metal fences in Shanghai creating anger among the citizens.

