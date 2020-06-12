WORLD

Beijing Says Twitter Should Shut Down Accounts That Smear China If It Wants to 'Fight Disinformation'

Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters during a briefing that many platforms had much falsehood about China and that there was a need for Chinese voices with objective views.

  June 12, 2020, 3:48 PM IST
China on Friday said Twitter should shut down accounts that smear China if it wants to fight disinformation, arguing that the country is the biggest victim of disinformation.

Beijing blocks Twitter in mainland China.


