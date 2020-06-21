Beijing Tests 23 Lakh People Following Fresh Coronavirus Outbreak at Major Food Market

Some 2.3 million people in Beijing have received nucleic acid tests over the past week as the city strives to contain domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases following a fresh coronavirus outbreak in the Chinese capital's wholesale food market.

Beijing authorities have set up a total of 2,083 sampling sites in 474 locations across the city, with 7,472 medical staffers taking shifts to conduct tests, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since June 13, people working in the wholesale market of Xinfadi, to which most newly-emerged cases were related, residents in nearby communities, and people who visited the market have been organised to take nucleic acid tests.

The city has also prioritised the testing for employees of restaurants, grocery stores, wholesale markets and courier and food delivery, according to the municipal government.

Beijing reported 22 new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, three suspected cases and three asymptomatic cases on Saturday, the Beijing Municipal Health Commission said on Sunday.

From June 11 to 20, Beijing had reported 227 confirmed domestically transmitted cases, all of whom were receiving treatment in hospitals, it added.

Meanwhile, there are 18 asymptomatic cases still under medical observation, and one imported case hospitalised in Beijing.