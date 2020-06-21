WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Beijing Tests 23 Lakh People Following Fresh Coronavirus Outbreak at Major Food Market

People wait in line at a Covid-19 testing site after they were ordered by the government to be tested after potentially being exposed to the coronavirus outbreak at a wholesale food market in Beijing, on June 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

People wait in line at a Covid-19 testing site after they were ordered by the government to be tested after potentially being exposed to the coronavirus outbreak at a wholesale food market in Beijing, on June 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Beijing reported 22 new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, three suspected cases and three asymptomatic cases on Saturday, the Beijing Municipal Health Commission said on Sunday.

  • IANS Beijing
  • Last Updated: June 21, 2020, 9:08 AM IST
Share this:

Some 2.3 million people in Beijing have received nucleic acid tests over the past week as the city strives to contain domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases following a fresh coronavirus outbreak in the Chinese capital's wholesale food market.

Beijing authorities have set up a total of 2,083 sampling sites in 474 locations across the city, with 7,472 medical staffers taking shifts to conduct tests, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since June 13, people working in the wholesale market of Xinfadi, to which most newly-emerged cases were related, residents in nearby communities, and people who visited the market have been organised to take nucleic acid tests.

The city has also prioritised the testing for employees of restaurants, grocery stores, wholesale markets and courier and food delivery, according to the municipal government.

Beijing reported 22 new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, three suspected cases and three asymptomatic cases on Saturday, the Beijing Municipal Health Commission said on Sunday.

From June 11 to 20, Beijing had reported 227 confirmed domestically transmitted cases, all of whom were receiving treatment in hospitals, it added.

Meanwhile, there are 18 asymptomatic cases still under medical observation, and one imported case hospitalised in Beijing.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading