Beijing Willing to Reach Trade Agreement with US to Avoid Further Escalation, Says Chinese Vice Premier Liu He

Beijing: Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said on Thursday that China is willing to reach agreement with the United States on matters that both sides care about so as to prevent friction from leading to any further escalation, the state news agency Xinhua reported.

Liu, China's top trade negotiator, made his comment in Washington when he met president of the US-China Business Council Craig Allen, executive vice president and head of international Affairs, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Myron Brilliant and new IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

"The Chinese side came with great sincerity, willing to cooperate with the U.S. on the trade balance, market access and investor protection," Xinhua quoted Liu as saying.

Liu said China hoped the international community would work together to maintain world stability and prosperity.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.