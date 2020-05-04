Being 'Forced to Work' Despite Contracting Covid-19, Russian Doc Plunges from Hosp Building

A 37-year-old Russian doctor allegedly plunged from a hospital window after he complained that he was forced to work despite contracting coronavirus. The man is said to be in critical condition.

According to a report in Moscow Times, this is the third incident in which a Russian healthcare professional jumped from a hospital building under mysterious circumstances in the past two weeks. The two previous doctors have died from their injuries.

Quoting the local crisis centre, the report stated that paramedic Alexander Shulepov is in critical condition with a skull fracture after falling from the second floor of a rural hospital where he was being treated for Covid-19.

Shulepov, 37, and his colleague filmed a video on April 22 complaining that the chief doctor of the Novaya Usman village hospital forced him to work despite the fact that he tested positive for Covid-19.

The report said that police have launched an inspection into Shulepov’s fall from the hospital in the Voronezh region 500 kilometers south of Moscow.

The Voronezh region has confirmed 636 coronavirus cases as of Monday, less than one per cent of Russia's 145,268 confirmed cases. At least 41 doctors and patients at the region's largest hospital have reportedly been infected with coronavirus.