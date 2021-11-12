Belarus Airline Bans Iraqis, Syrians, Yemenis from Incoming Turkey Flights

Belarus’s state-run airline said on Friday it had banned Syrians, Iraqis and Yemenis from incoming flights from Turkey at Ankara’s request, after Minsk was accused of bringing in migrants to send on to Europe.

In a statement to citizens of the three countries posted on its website, Belavia said they would not be allowed on flights from Turkey to Belarus as of Friday “in accordance with the decision of competent authorities in Turkey".

