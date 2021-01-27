News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Belarus Opposition Leader Calls On West For Tougher Response On Lukashenko

The European Union and the United States must be "braver and stronger" in their response to helping end the disputed rule of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Wednesday.

BRUSSELS: The European Union and the United States must be “braver and stronger” in their response to helping end the disputed rule of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an online event with several EU foreign ministers, Tsikhanouskaya called on the EU to speed up approval of its fourth package of sanctions on supporters of Lukashenko, called for an international investigation into human rights abuses and to designate as terrorists those responsible.

“The international response is still too modest,” Tsikhanouskaya said from Lithuania.

