Belarus to inaugurate Lukashenko as president within two months - TASS cites election authority

MOSCOW The Belarusian central election committee said on Wednesday veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko would be inaugurated as president for a new term within the next two months, but that no date had yet been set, the TASS news agency reported.



Lukashenko is facing a groundswell of public anger over allegations of election rigging at a disputed Aug. 9 presidential vote. His opponents want him out and for a new election to be held.



(Writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Polina Ivanova)



Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor