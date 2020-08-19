WORLD

1-MIN READ

Belarus to inaugurate Lukashenko as president within two months - TASS cites election authority

The Belarusian central election committee said on Wednesday veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko would be inaugurated as president for a new term within the next two months, but that no date had yet been set, the TASS news agency reported.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 19, 2020, 7:29 PM IST
MOSCOW The Belarusian central election committee said on Wednesday veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko would be inaugurated as president for a new term within the next two months, but that no date had yet been set, the TASS news agency reported.

Lukashenko is facing a groundswell of public anger over allegations of election rigging at a disputed Aug. 9 presidential vote. His opponents want him out and for a new election to be held.

(Writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Polina Ivanova)

  • First Published: August 19, 2020, 7:29 PM IST
