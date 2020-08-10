Belarusian election commission says Lukashenko was re-elected by a landslide

MINSK Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko won re-election with 80% of the vote at the country’s presidential election, the Central Election Commission cited preliminary results as saying on Monday.

Svetlana Tikhanouskaya, a former English teacher who emerged as Lukashenko’s main rival at the elections on Sunday, won 9.9% of the vote, the election commission said.

The preliminary results were announced after Belarusian police fired water cannons, tear gas and stun grenades in a crackdown on protests that erupted on Sunday

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor