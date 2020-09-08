Belarusian Leader Lukashenko Says He May Have Been In Power Too Long - Russian News Agencies

WORLD

MOSCOW: Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said he may have stayed in power as president a little too long, but said he was the only person capable of protecting the country for now, Russian news agencies reported him as saying on Tuesday.

“Yes, maybe I overstayed a bit,” the TASS news agency cited Lukashenko as saying in an interview with several Russian state-run media outlets.

Lukashenko has ruled Belarus since 1994 and claimed victory in a contested Aug. 9 presidential election which his opponents say was massively rigged.

  • First Published: September 8, 2020, 5:51 PM IST
