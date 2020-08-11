Belarusian opposition leader Tikhanouskaya in Lithuania says foreign minister

MINSK Belarusian opposition politician Svetlana Tikhanouskaya has travelled to Lithuania from Belarus amid the protests and is safe, Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

Tikhanouskaya emerged as Alexander Lukashenkoâ€™s main rival at Sundayâ€™s presidential election.

Her team had been unable to reach her by phone on Monday after she left the election commission building. Earlier she told reporters she considered herself to have won the election, not Lukashenko.

