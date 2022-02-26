CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Belgium Says to Deploy 300 Troops in Romania, Send Machine Guns to Ukraine

Debris and rubble are seen near an apartment building damaged by recent shelling in Kyiv. (Reuters Photo)

Belgium will also support the Ukrainian forces with 2,000 machine guns and 3,800 tons of fuel, according to Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

Belgium will deploy 300 troops in Romania as part of NATO efforts to strengthen its eastern flank, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Saturday, as Russia pounded Ukrainian cities with artillery and cruise missiles for a third day.

“Belgium assumes its responsibility within NATO Rapid Response, of which elements were activated yesterday. In the current phase, 300 Belgian soldiers will be deployed in Romania," he said on Twitter.

Belgium will also support the Ukrainian forces with 2,000 machine guns and 3,800 tons of fuel, according to De Croo, who added that the government in Brussels was looking into further requests for help from the government in Kyiv.

first published:February 26, 2022, 20:41 IST