'Believe We'll Win': Biden Confident of Becoming Next US President, Says Nothing Can 'Silence America'

Democrat Joe Biden said Wednesday he was confident of winning the presidency once all votes are counted, saying he was leading Donald Trump in the remaining swing states that will determine the election's outcome.

"When the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners," Biden said in his hometown of Wilmington, as he stressed that "every vote must be counted," contravening President Trump, whose campaign has asked a court to suspend the tabulation of votes in Michigan.

"We the people will not be silenced," Biden said, as his running mate Kamala Harris stood by his side.

The Democratic candidate said they were campaigning as Democrats, but that he would govern as an American president. "The presidency, itself, is not a partisan institution. It's the one office in this nation that represents everyone and it demands a duty of care for all Americans and that is precisely what I will do," he said.

Instilling a sense of calm in his speech as ballots continue to be counted in various states, Biden said it was time to put the harsh rhetoric of the campaign behind.

"It's time for us to do what we have always done as Americans – to put the harsh rhetoric of the campaign behind us, to lower the temperature, to see each other again, to listen to one another, to hear each other again and respect and care for one another. To unite, to heal, to come together as a nation," he said.