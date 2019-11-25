Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Benjamin Netanyahu Accuses Iran of Planning Attacks on Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made the remarks on a visit to an army base near the border with conflict-ravaged Syria on Sunday.

AFP

Updated:November 25, 2019, 7:57 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Benjamin Netanyahu Accuses Iran of Planning Attacks on Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (AP/PTI)

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Iran of planning attacks against the Jewish state and said everything possible would be done to prevent them.

The premier, who was indicted on corruption charges on Thursday and is seen to be battling for his political life, made his remarks on a visit to an army base near the border with conflict-ravaged Syria on Sunday.

"Iran's aggression in our region, and against us, continues," Netanyahu said.

He was speaking on the day US General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was in the country to meet his Israeli counterpart Aviv Kohavi.

The two generals discussed "operational questions and regional developments", an army statement said.

Speaking on the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, Netanyahu said "we are taking all necessary actions to prevent Iran from entrenching here in our region." "This includes the activity necessary to thwart the transfer of lethal weaponry from Iran to Syria, whether by air or overland.

"We will also take action to thwart Iran's effort to turn Iraq and Yemen into bases for launching rockets and missiles" at Israel, he added.

On Wednesday, in a rare confirmation of such operations, Israel said its warplanes carried out a "very intense" attack against Iranian forces and Syrian army targets in Syria.

Britain-based monitoring group the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 23 people were killed in the strikes -- 21 fighters and two civilians.

The previous day, Israel's "Iron Dome" missile defence system had intercepted four rockets fired from Syria, with the army blaming an "Iranian force".

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announced Thursday he had charged Netanyahu with bribery, fraud and breach of trust, prompting speculation that the end of the premier's decade-long tenure was nigh.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram