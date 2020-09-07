Berlusconi's Health Condition Is Improving - Personal Doctor

ROME: The health of Italy’s former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, hospitalised after contracting Covid-19, is improving, his doctor Alberto Zangrillo said in a statement on Monday.

“The overall clinical condition is improving,” the statement said.

After testing positive on Wednesday, Berlusconi, 83, was admitted to Milan’s San Raffaele hospital late on Thursday and diagnosed with mild pneumonia affecting both lungs.

Three of Berlusconi’s children, Barbara, Luigi and Marina, the chairman of Fininvest, also tested positive to the disease.

