Bernie Sanders Accuses Walmart of Paying 'Starvation Wages'
The Democratic US presidential hopeful pressed the world's largest retailer to raise base wages to $15 an hour for its hourly workforce.
Rogers (Arkansas): Democratic US presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders said Walmart Inc should increase wages for its workers and stop fueling income inequality in the country.
Speaking at Walmart's shareholder meeting on Wednesday, the US senator said, "Despite the incredible wealth of Walmart's owners" the company pays "starvation wages."
He presented a shareholder proposal at the event asking the world's largest retailer to give its hourly employees a seat on its board and pressed the company to raise base wages to $15 an hour for its hourly workforce.
