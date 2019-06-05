Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Bernie Sanders Accuses Walmart of Paying 'Starvation Wages'

The Democratic US presidential hopeful pressed the world's largest retailer to raise base wages to $15 an hour for its hourly workforce.

Reuters

Updated:June 5, 2019, 10:42 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bernie Sanders Accuses Walmart of Paying 'Starvation Wages'
Representative image.
Loading...

Rogers (Arkansas): Democratic US presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders said Walmart Inc should increase wages for its workers and stop fueling income inequality in the country.

Speaking at Walmart's shareholder meeting on Wednesday, the US senator said, "Despite the incredible wealth of Walmart's owners" the company pays "starvation wages."

He presented a shareholder proposal at the event asking the world's largest retailer to give its hourly employees a seat on its board and pressed the company to raise base wages to $15 an hour for its hourly workforce.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram