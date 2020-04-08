WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Bernie Sanders Drops Out of US Presidential Race, Clears Joe Biden's Path to Democratic Nomination

File photo of U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders.(Image: Reuters)

File photo of U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders.(Image: Reuters)

The 78-year-old leftist, who challenged Hillary Clinton for the nomination in 2016, was holding a staff conference call when he "announced that he is suspending his campaign for president".

  • AFP Washington
  • Last Updated: April 8, 2020, 9:15 PM IST
Share this:

US Senator Bernie Sanders has suspended his presidential campaign, his team said on Wednesday, clearing the way for rival Joe Biden to become the Democratic nominee to challenge Republican incumbent Donald Trump in November.

Sanders, a 78-year-old leftist who challenged Hillary Clinton for the nomination in 2016, was holding a staff conference call on Wednesday when he "announced that he is suspending his campaign for president", his aides said in a statement.

Sanders, who mounted a formidable challenge to Biden in the 2020 race, became the frontrunner early this year only to be eclipsed by a surging former vice president, who holds a substantial lead in the all-important race for delegates who choose the nominee.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    4,714

     

  • Total Confirmed

    5,274

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    410

     

  • Total DEATHS

    149

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 08 (05:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,062,464

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,455,955

    +25,036

  • Cured/Discharged

    309,825

     

  • Total DEATHS

    83,666

    +1,632
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres