Bernie Sanders Has Already Missed His Chance to Enter White House: Donald Trump

Senator Bernie Sanders, who announced his presidential bid on Tuesday, has already missed his chance to enter the White House, President Donald Trump said even though he wished him well."Bernie Sanders is running. Yeah, that's right. Personally, I think he missed his time," Trump told reporters at the White House hours after the US Senator from Vermont announced his second presidential bid.In 2016, he had lost the Democratic presidential primaries to Hillary Clinton. Trump said he likes Bernie Sanders because of his views on trade."I like Bernie because he is one person that, you know, on trade, he sort of would agree on trade. I'm being very tough on trade. He was tough on trade. The problem is he doesn't know what to do about it. We're doing something very spectacular on trade," he said.Wishing Sanders well, Trump said it will be interesting to see how he does."I think what happened to Bernie maybe was not so nice. I think he was taken advantage of. He ran great four years ago, and he was not treated with respect by Clinton. That was too bad. I thought what happened to Bernie Sanders four years ago was quite sad as it pertains to our country. So we'll see how he does," he said.So far, about a dozen Democratic candidates have entered the race to the White House. The next presidential elections are scheduled to be held in November 2020. Indian American Senator from California Kamala Harris is currently in lead among other Democratic presidential aspirants.Former US vice president Joe Biden is also likely to enter the race soon.