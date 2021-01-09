'Beyond Sickening': Video Shows Trump, His Family and Crew 'Partying' Hours Before US Capitol Riots

A video that Donald Trump Jr. apparently took shows his family and friends laughing and joking in the backstage area before President Donald Trump spoke at a Wednesday rally, after which a mob of his supporters invaded the US Capitol in a riot that killed 5 people.

The video shows Donald Jr.’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle saying she hopes Vice President Mike Pence has “the courage or the brains to do the right thing” and block the confirmation of Joe Biden as president by Congress. The mob had stormed the Capitol building in a bid to stop House proceedings to certify President-elect Biden's win in the 2020 elections.

The video also shows Eric Trump, Donald Jr.’s brother, being congratulated for his birthday that same day.

The president and his co-conspirators watched, cheered and danced... as the violence they incited was about to go down. This needs to be way more viral. pic.twitter.com/SOrJmBbLKD — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) January 7, 2021

“Guys, getting ready to go out there,” says Donald Jr. in the video which looks like it was streamed online from his phone in a tented area during the rally, outside the White House.

“I can’t believe the crowds I’ve seen out there. Literally a hundred thousand people, it’s all the way going to the Washington Monument. Just awesome patriots who are sick of the bulls---,” he says in the video, according to a report by CNBC. The Laura Branigan song “Gloria” can be heard playing loud.

No permission to use "Gloria," nor endorsement of him, past or present, was granted to Pres. Trump on behalf of Laura or her legacy management company, & we strongly & vehemently DO NOT condone yesterday's events at the Capitol.+~Kathy Golik, Legacy Manager#LauraBranigan #Gloria — Laura Branigan (@laurabranigan) January 7, 2021

Twitter users condemned the video after it surfaced. "This is beyond sickening...most people were watching with sadness, tears and fear - these traitors to America were laughing, dancing, smiling," said one Twitter user.

this is beyond sickening...most people were watching with sadness, tears and fear - these traitors to America were laughing, dancing, smiling. — victoriaongie😷 #BlackLivesMatter 🇺🇸 (@thevongie) January 7, 2021

Agreed...I was horrified and shocked. This footage should go down as documentation of the insurrection and assault on our Congressmen and women and decent Americans. — Mary (@maemae3084) January 8, 2021

Trump can be seen waiting to go out onstage in the video.

Trump, who has refused to concede his loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, had urged his supporters multiple times to come to Washington for a rally on Wednesday, the day the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate were scheduled to certify the results of the Electoral College.

“Statistically impossible to have lost the 2020 Election,” Trump, a Republican, tweeted on Dec. 20. “Big protest in DC on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!”

They turned out in the thousands and heard the president urge them to march on the Capitol building to express their anger at the voting process and to pressure their elected officials to reject the results.

“We’re going to walk down to the Capitol and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators and Congressmen and women,” Trump told the crowd, speaking with the White House as a backdrop.

Appearing at what could be his last rally as the sitting president, Trump exhorted his supporters “to fight.”

“We will never give up, we will never concede,” Trump said, delighting the crowd by calling Democratic victories the product of what he called “explosions of bullshit.”

“Bullshit! Bullshit! Bullshit!” people chanted in reply.

Trump has sought for weeks to thwart a peaceful transfer of power, aided by groups such as "Stop the Steal," which promoted stopthesteal.us the day's protest and peddled false claims about voter fraud on Facebook and other social media.

(With inputs from Reuters)