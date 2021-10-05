BGP Update, Workers Locked Out of Buildings: Behind FB, Instagram, WhatsApp Outage

The crippling outage on Monday at Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram occurred because of a problem in the company’s domain name system, a relatively unknown but crucial component of the internet.

John Graham-Cumming, the chief technology officer at Cloudflare, said, “Facebook and related properties disappeared from the Internet in a flurry of BGP updates."

Before understanding what BGP stands for and means, News18 tried to break down the problem into simpler words. Let’s start with the basics:

What is DNS and what went wrong with it?

According to a report by Bloomberg, DNS is like a phone book for the internet. It’s the tool that converts a web domain, like Facebook.com, into the actual internet protocol, or IP, address where the site resides. Think of Facebook.com as the person one might look up in the white pages, and the IP address as the physical address they’ll find.

On Monday, a technical problem related to Facebook’s DNS records caused outages. When a DNS error occurs, that makes turning Facebook.com into a user’s profile page impossible. That’s apparently what happened inside Facebook, but at a scale that’s temporarily crippled the entire Facebook ecosystem.

Not only were Facebook’s primary platforms down, but also their internal applications, including the company’s own email system. Users on Twitter and Reddit also indicated that employees at the company’s Menlo Park, California, campus were unable to access offices and conference rooms that required a security badge. That could happen if the system that grants access is also connected to the same domain, Facebook.com.

Now what is BGP?

The same report by Bloomberg also states that the problem at Facebook Inc. appeared to have its origins in the Border Gateway Protocol, or BGP. If DNS is the internet’s phone book, BGP is its postal service. When a user enters data in the internet, BGP determines the best available paths that data could travel.

Minutes before Facebook’s platforms stopped loading, public records show that a large number of changes were made to Facebook’s BGP routes, according to Cloudflare Inc.’s chief technology officer, John Graham-Cumming, in a Tweet.

While the BGP snafu may explain why Facebook’s DNS has failed, the company hasn’t yet commented on why the BGP routes were withdrawn early on Oct. 4.

