Nearly two and half years after the Covid pandemic’s outbreak, the India-Bhutan border gate along the Assam frontier are set to reopen for tourists next week.

Samdrup Jhongkhar and Gelephu border gate will be opened on September 23, officials said.

Director, Law and Order, in Bhutan’s Home and Cultural Ministry Tashi Penjore led a delegation that held a meeting with Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) officials on Wednesday and announced that the gates would be reopened after a two and half year break.

Penjore said that the Bhutan government announced the reopening of its borders for trade, commerce, and official transit on September 23, provided the Covid-19 situation does not change for the worse.

“In the last two and a half years, many officials on both sides have changed and we were not able to meet and establish friendship and person-to-person contacts which are essential for people residing along the border areas of the two countries. We look forward to more such visits.”

Earlier, the Bhutan government only issued entry permits through Phuentsholing and Paro but now they have added three additional entry gates for tourists.

“We have added additional entry gates for tourists and our whole nation is now prepared to give visitors a good experience, quality services, quality accommodation, transport, food, etc,” Penjore added.

Moreover, he said that the Bhutan Tourism Department has decided to offer tourists eco-tourism, nature tourism, bird watching, flora and fauna tour packages, etc. to experience and enjoy the tour.

The Bhutan government will also issue a standard operating procedure (SOP) to facilitate the seamless movement of tourists.

The visitors who intend to halt the night and travel beyond the designated points would be charged Rs 1,200 and the tourists have to carry their voter ID cards and other relevant documents while visiting Bhutan.

