Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Bhutanese Foreign Minister Meets Amit Shah, Jaishankar to Hold Bilateral Talks

The Bhutanese FM will also pay a visit to Bodhgaya and Rajgir, Bihar on 19-20 November and Kolkata, West Bengal on November 21-22.

IANS

Updated:November 19, 2019, 8:53 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bhutanese Foreign Minister Meets Amit Shah, Jaishankar to Hold Bilateral Talks
File photo of Bhutan's national flag.

New Delhi: Bhutanese Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and also held talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

"Met Dr Tandi Dorji, Foreign Minister of Bhutan. Bhutan has always been India's trusted friend. Modi government is committed to further strengthen the special bond between the two nations," Shah tweeted after the meeting.

Jaishankar tweeted showing pictures of the meeting: "Warmly welcomed, as always @FMBhutan ADr. Tandi Dorji. A very good conversation on our unique bilateral ties."

Dorji is on a visit to India from November 17-23.

During the talks, the two sides reviewed the entire gamut of India-Bhutan relations.

The Bhutanese FM will also pay a visit to Bodhgaya and Rajgir, Bihar on 19-20 November and Kolkata, West Bengal on November 21-22.

India and Bhutan share a unique and time-tested bilateral relationship, characterized by mutual trust, goodwill and understanding. During the visit, the two sides will hold discussions on various aspects of bilateral relations, including economic cooperation, development partnership and hydro-power cooperation.

Dorji's visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular visits and exchange of views at the highest level between the two countries, a statement said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram