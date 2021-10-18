CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#T20WorldCup#BiggBoss15#Pixel6#AryanKhan#Bollywood
Home » News » World » Biden Administration Asks Supreme Court to Pause Texas Abortion Law
1-MIN READ

Biden Administration Asks Supreme Court to Pause Texas Abortion Law

The Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks was upheld by the US Supreme Court in a 5:4 verdict (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)

The Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks was upheld by the US Supreme Court in a 5:4 verdict (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)

The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to block the Texas law banning most abortions, while the fight over the measure's validity plays out in the courts.

The Biden administration is asking the Supreme Court to block the Texas law banning most abortions, while the fight over the measure's validity plays out in the courts. The law has been in effect since September, aside from a district court-ordered pause that lasted just 48 hours, and bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks and before some women know they are pregnant.

The Justice Department asked the high court Monday to lift an order imposed by a conservative federal appeals court that has allowed Texas to continue enforcing the nation's strictest curbs on abortion through a novel law that was written to make it hard to challenge in the federal court system. The department had announced its intentions last Friday.

It's not clear whether the administration will prevail at a Supreme Court with a conservative majority that has been fortified by three appointees of former President Donald Trump and already has agreed to hear a major challenge to abortion rights in a case from Mississippi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

RELATED NEWS
Tags
first published:October 18, 2021, 23:55 IST