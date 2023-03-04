CHANGE LANGUAGE
Biden Administration Prepares New Rules Restricting Foreign Investment in China
2-MIN READ

Biden Administration Prepares New Rules Restricting Foreign Investment in China

The Biden administration wants to prevent American companies from strengthening the Chinese military modernization drive by placing new regulations (Image: Reuters)

The Biden administration wants to prevent investments that could strengthen China’s military abilities

The Commerce and Treasury departments of the United States are preparing a new regulatory system which will look into US investment in advanced technologies in nations which could pose national security risks, the Wall Street Journal said in a report.

The new rules could prevent US investment in certain sectors in China and guard US technological advantages from falling into hands of those who could pose a threat to the country.

The Wall Street Journal citing people familiar with the developments said the Biden administration might stop some investments and also collect information about other investments.

There was no clarity which technology sectors the Biden administration considers risky, but the Wall Street Journal said that it would be sectors that have the ability to advance the military capabilities of America’s rivals.

The people mentioned above told the Wall Street Journal that the program will cover private-equity and venture-capital investments in advanced semiconductors, quantum computing and some forms of artificial intelligence.

The Biden administration wants to prevent American investors from unknowingly providing funding and expertise to Chinese companies who could in turn aid Chinese President Xi Jinping and his plans to modernise the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

The report seen by the Wall Street Journal says the program focuses on stopping American “capital and expertise from being exploited in ways that threaten our national security while not placing an undue burden on US investors”.

The report does not specify which countries would come under these regulations but it will largely deal with American investments in China.

The policy is still in its drafting stage and the treasury and commerce departments will finalise the terms in the near future and are expecting additional resources for the program in the White House budget, which will be released next week.

The move comes after a group of Democrats and Republicans last year called for new guidelines to check US investment in China. House Appropriations Committee’s Democrat Representative from Connecticut Rosa DeLauro asked the Biden administration to prepare a report on this issue.

“This report is a good first step to ensure US investment does not fuel the Chinese Communist Party’s capabilities and create dangerous dependencies,” DeLauro said in a statement.

The US will also reach out to G7 nations and seek their support for restricting investment into China. An EU official told the news agency that the group is far behind the US when it comes to creating such a regulation.

