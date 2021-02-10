News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Biden Budget Nominee Would Support Raising Minimum Wage

WASHINGTON: Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden’s nominee to head the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, said on Wednesday she would support raising the U.S. minimum wage, without giving a target for a higher rate.

“Absolutely,” she said at her U.S. Senate confirmation hearing, when Senator Bernie Sanders, the panel’s Democratic chairman asked if she would help move to end “starvation wages” in the country “by raising the minimum wage over a period of several years.”

  First Published:
