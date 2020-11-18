Biden COVID-19 Task Force Says Transition Delay Could Be Compromising U.S. Virus Response
WASHINGTON: Medical experts advising President-elect Joe Biden on the COVID-19 pandemic fear that the federal government’s delay in recognizing Biden’s election victory could be compromising the U.S. response to the virus, the experts said on Tuesday.
Dr. David Kessler, co-chair of Biden’s COVID-19 task force, said the experts had not been able to discuss the pandemic with current administration officials or access real-time data, including on hospital bed capacity and stockpiled equipment.
General Services Administrator Emily Murphy has not yet recognized Biden as the “apparent winner” of the Nov. 3 election, which is needed to release government funding for the transition.
