1-MIN READ

Biden COVID-19 Task Force Says Transition Delay Could Be Compromising U.S. Virus Response

WASHINGTON: Medical experts advising President-elect Joe Biden on the COVID-19 pandemic fear that the federal government’s delay in recognizing Biden’s election victory could be compromising the U.S. response to the virus, the experts said on Tuesday.

Dr. David Kessler, co-chair of Biden’s COVID-19 task force, said the experts had not been able to discuss the pandemic with current administration officials or access real-time data, including on hospital bed capacity and stockpiled equipment.

General Services Administrator Emily Murphy has not yet recognized Biden as the “apparent winner” of the Nov. 3 election, which is needed to release government funding for the transition.

  • First Published: November 18, 2020, 2:54 IST
