Biden Criticizes Pace Of Coronavirus Vaccine Rollout

WILMINGTON, Del.: President-elect Joe Biden criticized the Trump administration Tuesday for the pace of distributing COVID-19 vaccines, saying it is “falling far behind.”

Biden said its gonna take years, not months, to vaccinate the American people at the current pace.

He vowed to ramp up the current speed of vaccinations five to six times to 1 million shots a day, but acknowledged it will still take months to have the majority of Americans vaccinated.

The president-elect, who takes office Jan. 20, said he has directed his team to prepare a much more aggressive effort to get things back on track.

Im going to move heaven and earth to get us going in the right direction, Biden said.

