CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#WarInUkraine#Movies#IPL2022#ICCWomen'sWorldCup#TheKashmirFiles
Home » News » World » Biden Has Put US-Russia Ties 'on Verge of Rupture', Says Moscow
1-MIN READ

Biden Has Put US-Russia Ties 'on Verge of Rupture', Says Moscow

Joe Biden, President of the United States of America. (Image: AP)

Joe Biden, President of the United States of America. (Image: AP)

Biden described Putin as a "war criminal" in remarks to reporters last week, amid heavy fighting in Ukraine

Russia on Monday summoned the US ambassador in protest after President Joe Biden branded Russian leader Vladimir Putin a “war criminal" for Moscow’s actions in Ukraine, saying he had endangered ties.

“Such statements by the American president, which are not worthy of a high-ranking statesman, have put Russian-American relations on the verge of rupture," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The statement said ambassador John Sullivan had been handed a formal letter of protest over “recent unacceptable statements" made by Biden.

He was warned that “hostile actions taken against Russia would receive a firm and decisive response," the ministry said.

RELATED NEWS

Biden described Putin as a “war criminal" in remarks to reporters last week, amid heavy fighting in Ukraine after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into the pro-Western country.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:March 21, 2022, 21:07 IST