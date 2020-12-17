News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»World»Biden Likely To Get Coronavirus Vaccine As Soon As Next Week, Says Transition Official
1-MIN READ

Biden Likely To Get Coronavirus Vaccine As Soon As Next Week, Says Transition Official

Biden Likely To Get Coronavirus Vaccine As Soon As Next Week, Says Transition Official

U.S. Presidentelect Joe Biden is expected to receive his first coronavirus vaccination as soon as next week, a Biden transition official said on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is expected to receive his first coronavirus vaccination as soon as next week, a Biden transition official said on Wednesday.

Biden has said he would get the injection in a public setting to instill confidence in its safety.

Biden, 78, is in a high risk category for the coronavirus because of his age.

Vice President Mike Pence will be vaccinated for COVID-19 on Friday in a public event, the White House said on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...