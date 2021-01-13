Biden Picks Samantha Power, Former UN Envoy, For US Aid Post

News18 Logo

President-elect Joe Biden has selected Samantha Power, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under President Barack Obama, to run the U.S. Agency for International Development. That's the agency that oversees U.S. foreign humanitarian and development aid.

WASHINGTON: President-elect Joe Biden has selected Samantha Power, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under President Barack Obama, to run the U.S. Agency for International Development. That’s the agency that oversees U.S. foreign humanitarian and development aid.

Biden made the announcement Wednesday and said he was elevating the position to the National Security Council in the White House.

He called Power a world-renowned voice of conscience and moral clarity.”

Power served as U.N. ambassador from 2013 to 2017. She won a Pulitzer Prize in 2003 for her book A Problem from Hell: America and the Age of Genocide, about the U.S. foreign policy response to genocide.

