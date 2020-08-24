Biden Says He'd Shut Down Economy If Scientists Recommended

ATLANTA: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said he would follow public health advisers advice if they called for a national shutdown should he take office and the coronavirus had not abated.

I would be prepared to do whatever it takes to save lives. We cannot get the country moving until we control the virus, Biden said in an interview broadcast Sunday night on ABC News.

Asked specifically whether hed push a national shutdown if scientists said it was necessary, Biden replied: I would shut it down.

The former vice president has previously called for the nations governors to impose mask mandates in their states, effectively a national mask mandate. But when he made that call, Biden avoided saying hed attempt to use a nationally applicable executive order himself.

Bidens remarks came as part of his first joint interview with vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris. The pair accepted their partys nominations during a virtual convention last week. On Monday, Republicans begin their convention to nominate Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for a second term.

