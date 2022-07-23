Biden Says Pelosi’s Plan to Visit Taiwan Not a Good Idea. Here’s How China May React

The US president Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled a thaw in the icy relationship that they both share when the US president said he will speak to his Chinese counterpart within 10 days on July 20.

Biden tested positive for Covid on July 21 and there is lack of clarity regarding when the meeting will be held and he has not specified what he will discuss with Xi either.

Amid these developments, there are reports that Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, will visit Taiwan with a delegation in August.

If Pelosi decides to go ahead with her scheduled visit, it will be the first time in 25 years that a person holding the office of the US House of Representatives will be visiting the island-nation which China claims is a part of their country.

The last time a Speaker of the US House of Representatives visited Taiwan was in 1997 when Newt Gingrich met Taiwan’s former president Lee Teng-hui.

The US president Biden, quoting Pentagon sources, said that they don’t think that Pelosi should take the trip, saying it is ‘not a good idea’. Pelosi herself said that the military is possibly worried that the plane carrying her ‘would get shot down or something like that by the Chinese’.

What remains certain is that Xi Jinping will not tolerate the visit as he tries to gain support from Chinese Communist Party elders to secure his third term. China will retaliate and according to a report by Bloomberg, it could retaliate in several ways.

The report pointed out that the former editor of China’s Global Times Hu Xijin suggested that Chinese warplanes should “accompany” Nancy Pelosi on any attempted flight to Taiwan. Such a move would require US and Chinese pilots to be careful to avoid mistakes.

Xijin’s idea was applied earlier this year when Australia and Canada alleged that People’s Liberation Army’s air force recklessly flew past their surveillance aircrafts.

China could reply to Pelosi’s visit by launching missile tests near Taiwan. China lobbed missiles into the sea near Taiwanese ports in 1996-97 and in response then-President Bill Clinton sent two aircraft carrier battle groups to the area.

Experts speaking to Bloomberg also pointed out that China could increase the frequency of breaching Taiwan’s air-defense identification zone with its jets. This saber-rattling technique is very common with Beijing and on one occasion Beijing carried out such an incursion with 54 fighter jets on October 4 last year. It could also send warships to conduct drills in nearby waters.

There are also chances that Beijing will send its combat planes across the Taiwanese median line. The median line was a buffer zone set up by the US in 1954. China already breached the line in 2020 and this year during the visits of former US undersecretary of state Keith Krach and senator Rick Scott respectively.

(with inputs from Bloomberg)

