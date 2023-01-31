CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ukraine WarVivek RamaswamyRussian EconomyPak Afghan RouteJoe Biden G7 Meet
Home » News » World » Biden Says Will Discuss Ukraine Weapon Requests With Zelensky
1-MIN READ

Biden Says Will Discuss Ukraine Weapon Requests With Zelensky

AFP

Last Updated: January 31, 2023, 21:41 IST

Washington

US President Biden. (File photo/Reuters)

US President Biden. (File photo/Reuters)

Now, Ukraine is pressuring for fighter jets and long-range missiles that could hit Russian targets far behind the front lines

US President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he will be discussing Ukraine’s latest requests for advanced weaponry to defend against Russia with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“We’re going to talk," Biden told reporters, speaking the morning after he answered with an emphatic “no" when asked at the White House whether he favored sending F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

The United States is by far the biggest supplier of weapons to Ukraine, where the Russian invasion is now approaching the one-year mark. A coalition of other Western countries is also sending arms, ranging from rifles to armored vehicles and artillery.

However, with Russia showing no sign of letting up in its pulverizing of neighbor Ukraine, Zelensky has been issuing calls for ever more powerful and sophisticated weapons.

Most recently, the United States and Germany agreed to send advanced tanks, following the earlier lead of Britain.

Now, Ukraine is pressuring for fighter jets and long-range missiles that could hit Russian targets far behind the front lines.

On Tuesday, Polish deputy defense minister Wojciech Skurkiewicz told AFP that Poland, a key player in the Western coalition, is not currently having “official discussions" on transferring any of its own F-16s to Ukraine.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. joe biden
  2. Russia
  3. Ukraine
  4. us
  5. Volodymyr Zelensky
first published:January 31, 2023, 21:41 IST
last updated:January 31, 2023, 21:41 IST
Read More