CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#RBI#MaharashtraBoardResult#Modi@8
Home » News » World » Biden to Attend G7 and NATO Summits: White House Statement
1-MIN READ

Biden to Attend G7 and NATO Summits: White House Statement

US President Joe Biden will travel to Germany for a G7 summit and continue on to Spain for a NATO summit in late June. (File photo/AP)

US President Joe Biden will travel to Germany for a G7 summit and continue on to Spain for a NATO summit in late June. (File photo/AP)

Joe Biden will attend the G7 summit at Schloss Elmau in southern Germany on June 25, where leaders will discuss the war in Ukraine and the food and energy crisis it has precipitated

US President Joe Biden will travel to Germany for a G7 summit and continue on to Spain for a NATO summit in late June, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

Biden will attend the G7 summit at Schloss Elmau in southern Germany on June 25, where leaders will discuss the war in Ukraine and the food and energy crisis it has precipitated, Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

At the NATO gathering in Madrid on June 28, allies are expected to focus on NATO’s “transformation over the next decade”, the statement said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:June 08, 2022, 18:43 IST