'Bombs & Bullets Can't Defend Against Covid, Its Mutants': At UNGA, Biden Urges For Global Effort

US President Joe Biden, in his first address to the United Nations General Assembly, delivered a powerful statement on the global Covid-19 pandemic as he urges nations to come together to rid the world of the virus. “Bombs and bullets cannot defend against Covid-19 or its future variants," he said.

Biden opened by addressing the challenge and loss facing the world from Covid-19 and appealed to delegates to also address climate change.

Biden is delivering the speech at a difficult time in his still new presidency after the chaotic US withdrawal from Afghanistan and massive challenges still emerging from Covid-19.

“Indeed, today many of our greatest concerns cannot be solved or even addressed through the force of arms. Bombs and bullets cannot defend against Covid-19 or its future variants. To fight this pandemic, we need a collective act of science and political will. We need to get shots in arms as fast as possible and expand access to oxygen, tests, treatments to save lives around the world," he said.

He touted American vaccine sharing efforts, saying they’d provided a “little dose of hope” in communities around the world.

He said that the US has contributed more than $15 billion toward global Covid-19 response, shipping “more than 160 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to other countries."

“This includes 130 million doses from our own supply and the first tranches of a half a billion doses of Pfizer vaccine we purchased to donate through COVAX," he said.

Biden said that tomorrow at the US-hosted global Covid-19 summit, he’ll be announcing additional commitments from the US to fight Covid-19 around the world to “advance the fight against Covid-19 and hold ourselves accountable around specific targets on three key challenges — saving lives now, vaccinating the world, and building back better."

