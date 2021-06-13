CHANGE LANGUAGE
Biden Vows to be 'Very Clear' With Putin on US Concerns

File photo of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden.

"It is about making myself very clear what the conditions are to get a better relationship with Russia. We're not looking for conflict."

President Joe Biden on Sunday vowed to be “very clear" with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at upcoming talks about a raft of US concerns regarding Moscow’s behaviour.

Biden defended his decision not to appear jointly with the Kremlin leader after their meeting in Geneva on Wednesday, saying: “This is not a contest about who could do better in front of a press conference and try to embarrass each other.

“It is about making myself very clear what the conditions are to get a better relationship with Russia. We’re not looking for conflict."

first published:June 13, 2021, 21:22 IST