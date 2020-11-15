Biden Would Lift H-1B Visa Restrictions, Abandon Trump's Protectionist Economic Policies, Says Frank Islam

After a historic win for the Democratic Joe Biden in the presidential elections, US will lift its H-1B restrictions and abandon Trump’s protectionist policies, Frank Islam, a member of the Biden’s finance team suggests. Islam says that the victory of US would be a new meaning for India and the global community.

“Joe Biden has received 50.8 percent votes, while Trump got 47.4 percent. It is definitely the highest margin of victory in the past 88 years. Votes are still being counted in many states such as New York, California, Illinois, Massachusetts and Maryland, which are all reliably Democratic. After the counting is over, Biden is most likely to get around 80 million votes and 306 Electoral College votes. And to my opinion it would be a landslide victory,” Frank Islam says.

Islam is a philanthropist, an entrepreneur, investor who heads the FI Investment Group in the USA. He was a member of President Biden’s finance team and raised funds for Biden’s campaign and played an instrumental role. Islam was formerly part of the delegation of former President Barack Obama during his first official visit to India.

On the question of the meaning behind the victory for the US and the world, Islam said,” President-elect Joe Biden’s victory is that US is back on the international stage as a benevolent player. Under his leadership, the US will rejoin the World Health Organization (WHO), the Paris Agreement and a number of other multilateral pacts and agreements from which it exited during the Trump years. Rejoining WHO will have a significant impact right away, as we fight coronavirus , the largest health crisis in more than a century.” He added that the victory means a course-correction US politics and priorities as a number of Trump initiatives such as the so-called Muslim ban and war against the environment will be “thrown out” right away. Islam hinted that US will be a welcoming place for immigrants.

Talking on the Indo-US relations, Islam said that the partnership wouldn’t be based on strategic interests but also on range of issues including trade and H-1B visas. “Under Trump, America clubbed India with China and Russia as a group of countries that is undermining American economic interests. That will change for now. The new administration will abandon most of Trump’s protectionist policies. Another important point for India would be the lifting of H-1B visa restrictions. President-elect Biden has already said that Trump’s action on the H-1B visas, which are used by U.S. tech companies, is hurting the economy of US,” Frank Islam says.

The bilateral relations is likely to scale new heights and could be gauged by the message Biden has delivered after his victory saying that he will act as a unifier and not a divider.

“Biden was a champion of better relations with India even before the country became a Washington favorite. He has engaged with India for decades, first as the powerful Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and then as the vice president of the United States. To my mind, no previous American president entered the Oval Office with such experience and expertise on India,“ he adds.

Islam also hinting at the US foreign policy said that US would look forward to re-enter multilateral organizations and agreements. “President-elect Joe Biden had vowed to overturn many of Trump’s contentious foreign policy decisions. Like for example, Trump had more or less disengaged with major NATO allies, including Germany. Trump courted many of America’s adversaries, most notably Kim Jong-un of North Korea. Human rights, which have been one of the cornerstones of U.S. foreign policy under successive administrations dating back to President Jimmy Carter, ceased to become an issue for Trump,” Islam says.

Therefore the priority for the United States will be to “re-engage with friendly nations and re-enter many of the multilateral organizations and agreements. However America will also adopt a less protectionist approach when dealing with its bilateral trade partners,” Frank Islam says.