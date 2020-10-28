Biden's Lead Over Trump Grows in Michigan, But the Two Remain Neck and Neck in North Carolina: Poll
File photo shows President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo)
A week before the Nov. 3 election, Biden leads Trump nationally by 10 percentage points, according to the Reuters/Ipsos poll. The national online survey, conducted Oct. 23 to 27, found that 52% of likely voters said they were backing Biden, while 42% were voting for Trump.
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s lead over President Donald Trump in Michigan is looking increasingly comfortable but the two remain neck and neck in North Carolina, Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls showed on Tuesday.
Reuters/Ipsos is polling likely voters in six states – Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Florida and Arizona – that will play critical roles in deciding whether Trump wins a second term in office or if Biden ousts him.
Five percent said they were considering a third-party candidate and only 2% said they did not know yet how they would vote. Nearly one-third of American adults said they had already voted. Biden led by 8 points in the previous national poll conducted Oct. 20 to 22.
Below is a state-by-state look at Reuters/Ipsos findings, based on the online responses of likely voters:
MICHIGAN (Oct. 21 – Oct. 27):
** Voting for Biden: 52%
** Voting for Trump: 43%
** Biden was up 51%-44% the prior week.
** 32% said they already had voted.
** 52% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 39% said Trump would be better.
** 48% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.
NORTH CAROLINA (Oct. 21 – Oct. 27):
** Voting for Biden: 49%
** Voting for Trump: 48%
** Since the margin is within the poll’s credibility interval, the race is statistically tied, as it was in the prior poll when Biden had 49% to Trump’s 46%.
** 35% said they already had voted.
** 48% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 44% said Trump would be better.
** 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 43% said Biden would be better.
WISCONSIN (Oct. 20 – Oct. 26):
** Voting for Biden: 53%
** Voting for Trump: 44%
** Biden’s advantage is marginally wider than his 51%-43% lead the prior week.
** 33% said they already had voted.
** 52% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 38% said Trump would be better.
** 47% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.
PENNSYLVANIA (Oct. 20 – Oct. 26):
** Voting for Biden: 50%
** Voting for Trump: 45%
** Biden’s lead is marginally wider than in the prior week when he was up 49%-45%, an advantage that was on the edge of the survey’s credibility interval.
** 21% said they already had voted.
** 50% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 42% said Trump would be better.
** 50% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 43% said Biden would be better.
FLORIDA (Oct. 14 – Oct. 20)
** Voting for Biden: 50%
** Voting for Trump: 46%
** Biden’s apparent lead is on the edge of the survey’s credibility interval.
** Prior poll showed the two essentially even, with Biden at 49% and Trump at 47%.
** 21% said they already had voted.
** 50% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 42% said Trump would be better.
** 51% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.
ARIZONA (Oct. 14 – Oct. 21):
** Voting for Biden: 49%
** Voting for Trump: 46%
** With the margin within the survey’s credibility interval, the race is statistically tied.
** Prior poll showed Biden with a 50%-46% lead that was on the edge of the survey’s credibility interval.
** 27% said they already had voted.
** 49% said Biden would be better at handling the coronavirus pandemic. 43% said Trump would be better.
** 48% said Trump would be better at managing the economy. 45% said Biden would be better.
NOTES
The Reuters/Ipsos opinion polls are conducted online in all six states in English, as well as in Spanish in Arizona and Florida.
** In Michigan, from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, it gathered responses from 1,005 adults, including 652 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.
** In North Carolina, from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, it gathered responses from 1,006 adults, including 647 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.
** In Wisconsin, from Oct. 20 to Oct. 26, it gathered responses from 1,008 adults, including 664 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.
** In Pennsylvania, from Oct. 20 to Oct. 26, it gathered responses from 1,001 adults, including 653 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.
** In Florida, from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, it gathered responses from 1,005 adults, including 662 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.
** In Arizona, from Oct. 14 to Oct. 21, it gathered responses from 951 adults, including 658 likely voters, and had a credibility interval of 4 percentage points.