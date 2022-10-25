Biden’s Own Party Members Urge Him to Directly Engage with Russia

The progressive wing of the Democrat party urged US president Joe Biden to directly engage with Russia in order to end the war in Ukraine. They also said that this should be done while maintaining current military and economic commitments to Ukraine.

The letter to Biden from 30 Democrats said: “Given the destruction created by this war for Ukraine and the world, as well as the risk of catastrophic escalation, we … believe it is in the interests of Ukraine, the United States, and the world to avoid a prolonged conflict.”

It should be noted that the letter to Biden from the Democrats comes a week after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy expressed skepticism about sending more aid to Ukraine.

“I think people are gonna be sitting in a recession and they’re not going to write a blank check to Ukraine. They just won’t do it. … It’s not a free blank check,” McCarthy said at that time.

Democrats from the Progressive wing also said there should be redoubled efforts “to seek a realistic framework for a ceasefire.”

The signatories to the letter are Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley, from the most progressive wing of the Democratic Party. It was led by Representative Pramila Jayapal, who chairs the congressional Progressive Caucus.

“As legislators responsible for the expenditure of tens of billions of US taxpayer dollars in military assistance in the conflict, we believe such involvement in this war also creates a responsibility for the United States to seriously consider all possible avenues, including direct engagement with Russia,” they write.

Ned Price reacting to the letter said that Ukraine also repeatedly said the war will only end through diplomacy and dialogue but there has been no reciprocal statement or refrain from Moscow which shows Russia is in “good faith to engage in that diplomacy and dialogue.”

Washington has committed $66bn so far to Ukraine since Russia launched his ‘military operation’ which started in late February.

Read all the Latest News here