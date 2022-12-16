Big Blow to Taliban as China Orders Evacuation of its Citizens from Afghanistan After Kabul Hotel Attack

China has ordered all its citizens in Afghanistan to leave the country “as soon as possible” following a terrorist attack on a Chinese-owned hotel in the heart of Kabul on December 12, for which Islamic State claimed responsibility.

There are reports that close to 30 people were killed in the attack, which was an explosion followed by gunfire. The Taliban government, however, has continued to claim that three of the attackers were gunned down while the guests at the hotel were rescued and only two foreigners were injured in the attack as they tried jumping out of the window.

These orders from the Chinese government are a big blow to the Taliban regime, which took over in August 2021 after withdrawal of the US and allied security forces. Once the US left the country, China had come to Afghanistan to set up lucrative business deals with the new regime, mainly in the infrastructure sector. Experts have said China first made infrastructure deals to make inroads into any territory.

The Taliban rulers have been seeking foreign investments in hopes of halting the downward spiral of the Afghan economy since their takeover.

Geologists have earlier identified that Afghanistan might have one of the largest copper deposits in the world, along with significant deposits of lithium, iron ore, and rare earth elements. CNN-News18 had earlier reported how the Chinese planned to enter Afghanistan for lithium exploration.

It is well-known that China has economic and mining interests in the country but those familiar with past talks between the Taliban and Chinese officials said Beijing wanted Taliban commitments to prevent China’s Uyghur opponents from setting up operations in Afghanistan.

Chinese firms, with strong government backing, have tentatively sought to pursue opportunities in exploiting Afghanistan’s vast, undeveloped resource deposits, especially the Mes Aynak mine that is believed to hold the world’s largest copper deposit.

In October, Taliban-appointed government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid highlighted China as a key part of Afghanistan’s economic development. China has also revealed its aspirations to play a leading role in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US forces.

According to intelligence sources, this attack on the Chinese by ISIS was a protest against the country’s anti-Uyghur policies. The Uyghurs, predominantly Muslims, are an ethnic group native to Northwest China and have long been targeted by the Communist regime.

China is not the only country that has come under ISIS attack. Russia, Pakistan and Iran have also been targeted in Kabul and along the borders.

Earlier, top sources from the Taliban told CNN-News18 that Pakistan was carrying out propaganda against the Taliban regime it to prove that Afghanistan was a terror state.

After the attack at the Kabul Longan Hotel, a 10-storey building in the central Shar-e Naw neighbourhood of the capital city, the Chinese foreign ministry called it “egregious in nature” while a spokesperson said China was “deeply shocked”.

Beijing has demanded a “thorough investigation” and urged the Taliban government “to take resolute and strong measures to ensure the safety of Chinese citizens, institutions and projects in Afghanistan”.

(With agency inputs)

