Big Day for Imran Khan: Ahead of No-trust Vote, Pak PM Appeals Youth to Stage 'Peaceful Protests'

Ahead of a vote on a no-confidence motion against him in the National Assembly, Pakistan’s embattled Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday urged the youth of the country to stage “peaceful protests" against a “foreign conspiracy" that was “hatched to topple his government". Speaking at a live question and answer session, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief also asked the youth to not criticize the Pakistan Army.

“You don’t have to sit silently [because] if you stay quiet, you will be on the side of the bad. I want you to protest and speak up against this conspiracy not for me but for your future. I want you to come out and protest today and tomorrow. Come out for peaceful protests," he urged the youth.

Khan, a cricketer-turned-politician, said he had “more than one plan" for Sunday’s vote against him in the National Assembly. Calling it a “war for the future of the country", he said Pakistan was standing at a decisive point. “There are two routes we can take. Do we want to take the way of destruction or a path of pride? There will be difficulties in this path but this is the path of our Prophet. This path is for our good. This path brought a revolution in the country," he said.

Advertisement

“There’s a conspiracy against the government right now and it has been proven that politicians are being bought like goats to topple the government," he said, noting that the conspiracy started abroad and some politicians in Pakistan were helping these people.

“History never forgets those. And I want Pakistan’s history to not forget these traitors either. It is your responsibility. Don’t let them feel that you have forgotten," he said.

He informed, “I met my lawyers today and we have a plan. We won’t let them go free. All of them will be punished. We will decide by tonight the kind of legal action we want to take against them."

On being asked about those criticising the Pakistan Army, Khan said there are two things that have kept the country united. “First is the Army of Pakistan. It’s a strong and professional army. It is important for the country because a lot of countries are trying to harm Pakistan. Second is the PTI because it’s a party that has kept the country connected," he said, adding, “We need this army. It has sacrificed for us. I want you to not criticise the army."

Khan, who came to power in 2018 with promises to create a ;Naya Pakistan’, is at a critical juncture of his political career as he has lost majority after defection from his PTI party. Two of his allied parties also withdrew their support and joined the ranks of the rejuvenated Opposition.

He is facing the no-confidence motion, which was tabled by the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on March 28. The National Assembly is scheduled to vote on the no-trust motion on Sunday. Khan needs 172 votes in the lower house of 342 to foil the Opposition’s bid to topple him. However, the Opposition claims it has the support of 175 lawmakers and the prime minister should immediately resign.

However, Khan has said that he will not resign and insisted that he will “fight till the last ball".

(with inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.