The Lahore High Court on Thursday rejected the bail application of Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan in the Election Commission protest case. The development came a day after the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad also rejected his bail for failing to attend the court hearing of the same case.

The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has moved another bail plea before the court and if it too gets struck down then Khan is likely to get arrested in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) protest case.

Last year, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists staged a protest after Khan was disqualified by the ECP in the prohibited funding case.

In October last year, police launched a case under the anti-terrorism laws and Khan was on interim bail in the case.

On Wednesday, ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas remarked that Khan had been given enough time to appear before the court but he had failed to do so while his lawyer Babar Awan in his arguments urged the court to grant a one-time exemption from in-person appearance as Khan had not recovered from a gun attack of last year.

The judge refused to accept the plea and ordered that Khan should appear by stating that the court cannot give any relief to a “powerful person” like Khan which is not given to a common person.

Finally, the judge refused to extend the interim bail, leaving Khan, who survived an assassination attempt in November last year, vulnerable to police arrest.

The PTI leadership had asked party workers to stage protests across the country, including near the ECP, after Khan was disqualified over hiding details of party funding.

(with inputs from PTI)

