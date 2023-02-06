With a big smile on his face and T-shirt of football legend Lionel Messi in his hand, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with Argentina’s Science and Technology Minister Daniel Filmus on Monday.

The ministers discussed bilateral cooperation between the two nations in areas of atomic energy, space, digital, defence and biotechnology.

There were also talks on expanding trade, investment and the underlying potential in several other fronts. The meeting ended with Jaishankar receiving a jersey of Messi from the minister.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too received a Messi T-shirt, from YPF President Pablo Gonzalez on the sidelines of India Energy Week held from 6 to 8 February.

Taking to Twitter, Jaisharkar wrote, “glad to meet Minister of S&T and Innovation of Argentina Filmus Daniel. Discussed our cooperation in atomic energy, space, digital, defence & biotechnology. Underlined the potential for expanding trade, investment &collaboration and serving as an example of south-south cooperation".

Jaishankar also posted pictures of this meet, with one of the pictures showing the two leaders holding Messi’s jersey.

Glad to meet Minister of S&T and Innovation of Argentina @FilmusDaniel.Discussed our cooperation in atomic energy,space,digital,defense &biotechnology. Underlined the potential for expanding trade,investment &collaboration and serving as an example of south-south cooperation. pic.twitter.com/zvnCrVUsPi — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 6, 2023

Before this, in August 2022, Jaishankar had met his Argentine counterpart Santiago Cafiero when they co-chaired a Joint Commission meeting as part of his three-nation tour.

There were also talks between both ministers regarding the enhancement of military exchanges and increasing trade in strategic sectors. The ministers also discussed the prospects of Made in India TEJAS fighter aircraft for Argentine Air Forces. Argentina showed interest in procuring the jets earlier and India acknowledged the Argentine interest.

“EAM, acknowledging Argentine interest in the Made in India TEJAS fighter aircrafts for Argentine Air Force, highlighted the importance of the proposal in enhancing the strategic quotient of bilateral relationship. Both sides agreed to promote exchange of visits between Armed Forces, defence training and collaboration for joint production of defence related equipment,” the statement said.

Argentina expressed its strong support to India’s bid for membership of the Nuclear Suppliers’ Group (NSG).

In 2019, India and Argentina completed 70 years of bilateral ties. Daniel Chuburu, Ambassador of Argentina to India said, “A proud moment for Argentina and India as 2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the bilateral ties and the elevation of the relationship to a strategic partnership between these two developing economies and G20 members."

