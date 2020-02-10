Assembly
Bilawal Bhutto Summoned by Pakistan's Anti-graft Watchdog on February 13

File photo of Bilawal Bhutto. (Reuters)

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: February 10, 2020, 8:43 PM IST
Islamabad: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been summoned by the anti-graft watchdog on February 13 in connection with the transactions of a company where the Bhutto scion is a director, according to a media report on Monday.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has asked Bhutto to also submit records of the Zardari Group from 2008 to 2019 and a list of the board of directors, the Geo News reported.

Bhutto, 31, will be quizzed on the transactions of a company -- JV Opal 225 -- which is a venture between the Zardari Group Pvt. Ltd - and a real-estate business. Bhutto is a director of Zardari Group.

JV Opal did not generate revenue from 2011 to 2013 yet it purchased agriculture lands, commercial and residential properties in Islamabad and Karachi in that period, the Geo News quoted a joint investigation team report as saying.

Investigation officers suspect bribes were paid by the real-estate company to the Sindh government for "favours".

Last year in May, the NAB had also summoned the PPP chairman for alleged "fake bank accounts", which were allegedly used to send billion of rupees out of the country.

