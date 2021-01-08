Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Re-elected as Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman for Another 4 Years

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been re-elected unopposed as Chairman of the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for another four years, the media reported on Friday.

In a statement on Thursday, the party's media office said that Bhutto Zardari's re-election was confirmed after intra-party elections at the federal level were held in Karachi on Wednesday "in accordance with Constitution of the PPP and the country's Elections Act 2017", Dawn news reported.

Besides Bhutto Zardari, Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari has been elected unopposed as the PPP Secretary General, Faisal Karim Kundi as Secretary Information and Rukhsana Bungash as Secretary Finance.

Son of late Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and former President Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has been the PPP Chairman since he assumed the post in December 2007.

He became a member of the country's National Assembly in August 2018.