Bill Gates Recommends 100% Synthetic Meat for Richer Countries in Order to Combat Climate Change

The billionaire American business magnate, software developer and philanthropist Bill Gates, at the launch of his new book, said that wealthy countries should switch to consuming “100% synthetic beef” in order to help combat climate change.

The 65-year-old co-founder of Microsoft released a new book titled “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster.”

“I do think all rich countries should move to 100% synthetic beef,” Gates said when asked how to cut back on methane emissions. “You can get used to the taste difference, and the claim is they’re going to make it taste even better over time. Eventually, that green premium is modest enough that you can sort of change the [behavior of] people or use regulation to totally shift the demand.”

The second-richest man in the world floated his ideas to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in an interview with MIT’s Technology Review.

Gates' book will be out on Tuesday. He further added that faux meat may be the way to go, noting the popularity of Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat.

“There are all the things where they feed them different food, like there’s this one compound that gives you a 20% reduction [in methane emissions],” the Microsoft co-founder said.

Gates said a faux meat plan for “the poorest 80 countries” would not be viable, noting that “we’ll have to use animal genetics to dramatically raise the amount of meat per emissions for them.”

In a separate interview with the Irish Times, Gates explained how his work on climate change came about: It grew out of two things, his interest in the sciences and what struck him as an irresistible challenge – the fiendishly difficult problem of how to further global development while reducing emissions. For the past few decades, much of Gates’s focus has been on expanding access to electricity in the remotest parts of the world.