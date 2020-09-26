Billie Lourd Introduces Newborn Son In Surprise Announcement

LOS ANGELES: Actress Billie Lourd has announced the birth of her son.

Lourd announced on her social media Friday that she and her fiance, Austen Rydell, welcomed their newborn son into the world. She is the daughter of the late Carrie Fisher, who died in 2016 at the age of 60 following a heart attack.

The announcement came as a surprise, since Lourd’s pregnancy was not made public.

The American Horror Story star shared a photo of their sons feet. The caption read Introducing Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell with blue heart and crown emojis.

In June, Rydell announced their engagement with a series of photos and a video of the couple. His caption read She said YES!! (Actually she said Duhhh) But I guess thats even better than yes?!?

