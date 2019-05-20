English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 267 127 148
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Billionaire's Gift on Graduation Day to 400 Students from Martin Luther King Jr's College in Atlanta
Robert F. Smith, an African-American businessman with a fortune estimated at $4.4 billion, told the new graduating class that he plans to pay off the entirety of their student debt: an estimated $40 million.
Billionaire technology investor and philanthropist Robert F. Smith
Loading...
Sunday was already a day of joy and pride for the graduating class at historically black Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia -- and then it got a whole lot better.
Robert F. Smith, an African-American businessman with a fortune estimated at $4.4 billion, told the new graduating class that he plans to pay off the entirety of their student debt: an estimated $40 million.
Of course, Smith received a thunderous round of applause from the 400 graduates -- and from their parents.
"My family is going to create a grant to eliminate your student loans," Smith told the assemblage, according to the college's Twitter account.
"This is my class," said Smith, who was at the ceremony to receive an honorary degree.
"I know my class will pay this forward" and help improve the lives of other black Americans.
Smith had earlier this year announced a $1.5 million donation to the school, but Sunday's news came as a surprise even to staff at Morehouse, according to the Atlanta Journal and Constitution.
A spokesman said it was the biggest gift in the history of the school, whose graduates include civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., filmmaker Spike Lee and actor Samuel L. Jackson.
"If I could do a backflip, I would," Elijah Dormeus, a business major, told the newspaper. "I am deeply ecstatic."
He said he has $90,000 in student debt. His mother, Andrea Dormeus, is a school bus driver in New York's Harlem neighborhood.
Smith, a graduate of Cornell and Columbia universities, founded Vista Equity Partners in 2000, and by 2015 had become the richest African-American, according to Forbes magazine, with a fortune surpassing even that of billionaire celebrity (and fellow Morehouse donor) Oprah Winfrey.
In recent years, the soaring costs of college education -- and the rising number of defaults -- have made student debt a growing national issue, addressed by many of the Democrats seeking their party's presidential nomination.
Total student debt now exceeds $1.5 trillion, according to the Fitch ratings agency.
So at least at Morehead, Robert Smith had folks breathing a sigh of relief on Sunday.
Charles Releford Jr., the father of one newly minted graduate and of a second son in Morehouse's class of 2020, has a fervent wish for Smith.
"Maybe he'll come back next year," he said.
Robert F. Smith, an African-American businessman with a fortune estimated at $4.4 billion, told the new graduating class that he plans to pay off the entirety of their student debt: an estimated $40 million.
Of course, Smith received a thunderous round of applause from the 400 graduates -- and from their parents.
"My family is going to create a grant to eliminate your student loans," Smith told the assemblage, according to the college's Twitter account.
"This is my class," said Smith, who was at the ceremony to receive an honorary degree.
"I know my class will pay this forward" and help improve the lives of other black Americans.
Smith had earlier this year announced a $1.5 million donation to the school, but Sunday's news came as a surprise even to staff at Morehouse, according to the Atlanta Journal and Constitution.
A spokesman said it was the biggest gift in the history of the school, whose graduates include civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., filmmaker Spike Lee and actor Samuel L. Jackson.
"If I could do a backflip, I would," Elijah Dormeus, a business major, told the newspaper. "I am deeply ecstatic."
He said he has $90,000 in student debt. His mother, Andrea Dormeus, is a school bus driver in New York's Harlem neighborhood.
Smith, a graduate of Cornell and Columbia universities, founded Vista Equity Partners in 2000, and by 2015 had become the richest African-American, according to Forbes magazine, with a fortune surpassing even that of billionaire celebrity (and fellow Morehouse donor) Oprah Winfrey.
In recent years, the soaring costs of college education -- and the rising number of defaults -- have made student debt a growing national issue, addressed by many of the Democrats seeking their party's presidential nomination.
Total student debt now exceeds $1.5 trillion, according to the Fitch ratings agency.
So at least at Morehead, Robert Smith had folks breathing a sigh of relief on Sunday.
Charles Releford Jr., the father of one newly minted graduate and of a second son in Morehouse's class of 2020, has a fervent wish for Smith.
"Maybe he'll come back next year," he said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fans Celebrate Jr NTR's Birthday Outside His Residence Post Midnight, See Videos
- Everyone Will Be on Their Phones: Woakes on WC Announcement
- Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Chennai Airport as Pilots Notice ‘Sparks’ in the Engine
- People are Trying Snapchat Baby Filter on Indian Celebrities and the Results are Adorable
- All You Need to Know About The New Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results