English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Osama Bin Laden's Son Marries 9/11 Hijacker's Daughter, Says Family
Hamza is the son of one of Osama bin Laden's three surviving wives, Khairiah Sabar, who was living with her husband in Abbottabad when he was killed.
Hamza is the son of one of Osama bin Laden's three surviving wives, Khairiah Sabar, who was living with her husband in Abbottabad when he was killed.
Loading...
London: Hamza bin Laden, son of Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, has married the daughter of Mohammed Atta, the lead hijacker and one of the ringleaders of the September 2001 terror attacks in the US, according to the family.
The marriage was confirmed by Osama bin Laden's half-brothers -- Ahmad and Hassan al-Attas -- during an interview with the Guardian.
"We have heard he has married the daughter of Mohammed Atta," Ahmad al-Attas told the daily. "We're not sure where he is, but it could be Afghanistan."
The brothers said they believed Hamza had taken a senior position within Al Qaeda and was aiming to avenge the death of his father who was shot dead during a US military raid in Pakistan's Abbottabad town on May 2, 2011.
Hamza is the son of one of Osama bin Laden's three surviving wives, Khairiah Sabar, who was living with her husband in Abbottabad when he was killed.
He has since made public statements urging followers to wage war on the US, the UK, France and Israel and is seen as a deputy to the terrorist group's incumbent leader, Ayman al-Zawahiri.
Western intelligence agencies have been increasingly focusing on Hamza's whereabouts over the past two years.
Another of Bin Laden's sons, Khalid, was killed in the Abbottabad raid. A third, Saad, was killed in a drone strike in Afghanistan in 2009.
Letters purportedly written by Osama bin Laden and seized from the compound suggested he was grooming Hamza to replace him.
The dead terrorist leader's wives and surviving children have returned to Saudi Arabia, where they were given refuge by the former Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef.
The women and children remain in close contact with Osama bin Laden's mother, Alia Ghanem, who told the Guardian in a recent interview that she remained in regular touch with surviving family members.
Also Watch
The marriage was confirmed by Osama bin Laden's half-brothers -- Ahmad and Hassan al-Attas -- during an interview with the Guardian.
"We have heard he has married the daughter of Mohammed Atta," Ahmad al-Attas told the daily. "We're not sure where he is, but it could be Afghanistan."
The brothers said they believed Hamza had taken a senior position within Al Qaeda and was aiming to avenge the death of his father who was shot dead during a US military raid in Pakistan's Abbottabad town on May 2, 2011.
Hamza is the son of one of Osama bin Laden's three surviving wives, Khairiah Sabar, who was living with her husband in Abbottabad when he was killed.
He has since made public statements urging followers to wage war on the US, the UK, France and Israel and is seen as a deputy to the terrorist group's incumbent leader, Ayman al-Zawahiri.
Western intelligence agencies have been increasingly focusing on Hamza's whereabouts over the past two years.
Another of Bin Laden's sons, Khalid, was killed in the Abbottabad raid. A third, Saad, was killed in a drone strike in Afghanistan in 2009.
Letters purportedly written by Osama bin Laden and seized from the compound suggested he was grooming Hamza to replace him.
The dead terrorist leader's wives and surviving children have returned to Saudi Arabia, where they were given refuge by the former Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef.
The women and children remain in close contact with Osama bin Laden's mother, Alia Ghanem, who told the Guardian in a recent interview that she remained in regular touch with surviving family members.
Also Watch
-
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
Friday 03 August , 2018 Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
Monday 30 July , 2018 What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Nobody Objected When I Was Abused and My Car Window Was Smashed, Says Actor Rupali Ganguly
- Honor Play With GPU Turbo, Kirin 970 SoC Launched in India at a Starting Price of Rs 19,999
- Akshay Kumar Played a Fake Reporter and Pulled a Prank on Gold Co-actor Mouni Roy; Watch Video
- CSK Captain MS Dhoni Promises to Improve Tamil for Next IPL
- India-Bound All-New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid with 32 Kmpl Mileage Spotted
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...